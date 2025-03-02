911 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 560,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 405,527 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after acquiring an additional 312,486 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128,427 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,119,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

