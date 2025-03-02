Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 2,468 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

