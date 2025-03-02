Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,224,000 after buying an additional 59,354 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 280,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 221,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 216,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TOTL opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $41.69.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

