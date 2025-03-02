Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 814 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $546.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.08 and its 200-day moving average is $538.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

