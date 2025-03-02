Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $212.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.57 and its 200 day moving average is $215.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

