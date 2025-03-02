Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,244 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

