Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Amy Messano Sells 235 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $26,209.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,796.03. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $113.12.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altair Engineering
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.