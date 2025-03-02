Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Amy Messano Sells 235 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $26,209.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,796.03. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $113.12.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

