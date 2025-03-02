Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $129.15 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $96,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,536.96. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. This trade represents a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,254,710 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

