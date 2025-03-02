Glassman Wealth Services Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.22. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

