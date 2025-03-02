Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 165.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WY opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

