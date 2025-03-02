Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of FRPT opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.86 and a beta of 1.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.17.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

