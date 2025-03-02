Glassman Wealth Services Sells 223 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average is $223.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

