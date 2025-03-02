Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 296.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,072.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 36,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.