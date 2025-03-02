Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the January 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Strategic Mining
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.