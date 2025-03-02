Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Position Raised by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for 3.6% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 828,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,544.68. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,437 shares of company stock valued at $477,918 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -127.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

