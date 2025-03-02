Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,224,365.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,437.20. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.07 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

