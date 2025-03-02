Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,557,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 838,836 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,995,000 after acquiring an additional 523,244 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,772,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 601.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 420,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 360,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,193,000.

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

