Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.9% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $165,952,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

