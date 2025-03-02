SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $3.32 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFAC opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $36.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
