Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $439,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,955. This trade represents a 10.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,986 shares of company stock worth $20,397,849. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $246.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.71 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

