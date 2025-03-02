SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 15,567.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031,326 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $25,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4,516.6% during the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 382,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 374,698 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 415,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter.

RDVI opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

