SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $8.03 Million in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 609,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCMI. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,625,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,538,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA WCMI opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

