SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 797,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.