Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $80,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 944,060 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

AVUS stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.31. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

