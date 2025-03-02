Riverview Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $124.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.51%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.