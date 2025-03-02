SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,696.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

