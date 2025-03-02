B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 637.16 ($8.01) and traded as high as GBX 696 ($8.75). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 690.80 ($8.69), with a volume of 39,991 shares traded.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £256.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 690.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.17.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $5.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Insider Transactions at B.P. Marsh & Partners

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

In other news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 15,000 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £111,450 ($140,171.05). Also, insider Francesca Chappell sold 10,000 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.31), for a total value of £74,000 ($93,070.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $32,438,750. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round.

Featured Articles

