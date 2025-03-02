U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 3.4% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

