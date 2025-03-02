Bailard Inc. Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $980.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $947.72 and a 200-day moving average of $832.09.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,380 shares of company stock valued at $290,016,164. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

