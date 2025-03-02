The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $174.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $206.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.87 and a 200 day moving average of $164.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

