Wrapped AVAX Price Tops $22.70 on Major Exchanges (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $167.72 million and $69.44 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.70 or 0.00025824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,827.86 or 0.98779425 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,483.95 or 0.97250527 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 7,388,898 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 7,399,263.83370939. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 21.8823342 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1196 active market(s) with $49,031,355.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.