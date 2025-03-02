Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 196 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

NYSE MMC opened at $237.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.17 and a 1 year high of $237.97. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

