First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 201.4% in February

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 201.4% from the January 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,028,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 312,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,414. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
