Providence First Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after buying an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

