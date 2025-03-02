Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,052,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,477,000 after purchasing an additional 451,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,017,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 286,912 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,655.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 270,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 729,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 254,475 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $90.68 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.