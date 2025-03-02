Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 6,600,000 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,600,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $66,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.31. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

