ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.12-6.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $756-776 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.88 million.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ANIP. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.
In related news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $418,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,769.72. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,540. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $584,009. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
