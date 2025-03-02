SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $344.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $3,229,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,536,304.26. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,499.14. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $337.61 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $230.08 and a one year high of $338.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

