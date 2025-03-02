SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,518,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,762,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,905,000 after buying an additional 183,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,955,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.63.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $734,419 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $498.63 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.