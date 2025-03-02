Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $22.94 million and approximately $12,350.40 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86,640.20 or 0.98078245 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,090.67 or 0.96324147 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 70,225,210 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 70,226,047.77617102. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.31894177 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $16,190.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

