WAX Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $131.85 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,344,611,979 coins and its circulating supply is 4,339,809,423 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,344,394,341.77540207 with 4,339,591,786.80326748 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.02973508 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $6,750,721.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

