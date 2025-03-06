ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17, Zacks reports.

ALX Oncology Trading Up 26.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 13,610,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,730. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $4.00 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

