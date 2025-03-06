Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), Zacks reports.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

AVIR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,587. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 359,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,024,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,906.45. This trade represents a 44.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.