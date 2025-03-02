NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 50% – Here’s Why

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) shares were down 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 106,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 79,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Trading Down 25.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NexOptic Technology
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.