Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

