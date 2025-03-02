Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Up 24.1% – What’s Next?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shares rose 24.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 318,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 114,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$23.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

