Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.97. 2,090,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,322,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNL. JMP Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -117.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

