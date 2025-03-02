Noble Wealth Management PBC Purchases New Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.4 %

QMAR opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $439.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.69.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

