Noble Wealth Management PBC Purchases New Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.4 %
QMAR opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $439.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.69.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.