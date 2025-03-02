Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 117,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after acquiring an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

EXPD stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.35. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

