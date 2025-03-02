Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other news, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $198,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,548.54. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

